Gabe Parker was born in the Choctaw Nation in 1878 at Fort Towson near the Red River. His mother was Choctaw and his father Scotch-Irish. Parker attended Spencer Academy, a school for Choctaw boys.
He moved to Muskogee to attend Henry Kendall College and was graduated valedictorian of his class in 1899. Following a summer course at the Kansas Normal School, Parker earned a teaching certificate and returned to the Choctaw Nation to teach first at Spencer Academy and then Armstrong Academy.
Parker was active in tribal affairs and likely participated in some way in the Sequoyah State Convention held in 1905 at Muskogee. He was also a delegate in 1906 to the Oklahoma Constitution Convention.
Parker was chair of the committee appointed to design the Great Seal of the State of Oklahoma. He is credited with sketching the design that was ultimately chosen for this important symbol of the 46th state to enter the Union.
He remained in contact with Grant Evans, president of Henry Kendall College. Parker used ideas for the Great Seal provided to him by Professor Evans and based on the Seal that had been designed for the State of Sequoyah. He became known as "Great Seal Parker" for this effort.
Parker was promoted to principal at Armstrong Academy and was working there in 1913 when he was tapped to serve as Registrar of the Treasury which took him to Washington, D.C. The connections he made in the capital led to another appointment, and from 1915 to 1921 Gabe Parker served as superintendent of the Five Civilized Tribes with an office in Muskogee.
According to newspaper accounts from that period, this was an extremely busy time for the tribal superintendent.
The allotments made by the Dawes Commission created a mountain of paperwork and endless issues relating to land claims, rights of allottees and the mineral leases being negotiated with owners of oil-rich land.
Parker had to work for the interests of 102,000 members of the Five Tribes and help them manage 15 million acres of land with vast natural resources.
When Parker retired from the superintendent’s job, he must have been looking for a less stressful occupation. He became president and general manager of the Muskogee Ice Cream Company.
With his wife and one son, he purchased a farm near Muskogee and engaged in agricultural pursuits, including raising cattle. His success as a teacher, government official and businessman meant he was invited to invest in a number of banks around the state.
“Great Seal” Parker was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1932.
