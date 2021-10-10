Three Forks History: Westernmost garrison kept peace on the frontier

The necessity of Fort Gibson was due to continual conflict between the Osages who considered the Three Forks area their hunting grounds and other tribes. The Western Cherokees who had begun a slow migration into the region were viewed as a threat by the Osages and a series of battles and skirmishes between these two tribes kept the area in turmoil.
In November of 1823, an Osage leader named Mad Buffalo led an attack on Cherokees in Arkansas Territory that resulted in the death of four settlers. An instant cry for more military protection on this distant frontier was sent to Washington. Fort Smith, established in 1817, was proving to be too far removed from the Osage settlements to be effective. Another fort would need to be built closer to the conflict.
General Winfield Scott, commander over all forces on the western frontier, ordered Colonel Matthew Arbuckle, the commander at Fort Smith, to locate a fort further west. Arbuckle believed putting a fort at the mouth of the Verdigris River would be advantageous. With men from the Seventh Infantry, Arbuckle traveled by flatboat up the Arkansas River from Fort Smith.
Arriving in April 1824, they found that the best landing sites on the Verdigris were already claimed by several fur trading outfits operating at Three Forks. So Arbuckle and his men headed up the Grand River and found a rock ledge about three miles above its juncture with the Arkansas. This ledge formed a natural landing point for the boats that would supply the fort with men and materials for years to come.
The soldiers of the Seventh Infantry began the daunting task of clearing the land for the fort. A thick cane brake lined the shores of all three rivers and had to be either hacked down with machetes or burned off. Enormous trees were felled for logs to build a stockade and living quarters for the soldiers.
When Fort Gibson was established, it was the westernmost fort in American territory. It was a part of a chain of forts that ran from Fort Snelling in Missouri to Fort Jesup in Louisiana and included Fort Towson, built on the Red River. Fort Gibson was considered pivotal in keeping peace among the Indians and at times garrisoned more soldiers than all the other frontier forts combined.
Fort Gibson served as the base of operation for many expeditions to the western tribes. Soldiers were sent from its walls to build other forts in the territory. And many important meetings between the government and area tribes were held there. Fort Gibson was successful in its mission of keeping peace on the frontier.
