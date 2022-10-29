Three Forks History: Youngest governor brought reform

The Edmondson family name, especially in Muskogee, has long been associated with Oklahoma politics. The two sons of Edmond Augustus and Esther Edmondson were Edmond (Ed) Jr. and James Howard. The father instilled an interest in politics in his sons as they were growing up in the Capital Place neighborhood of Muskogee.
J. Howard Edmondson was born in 1925 and graduated from Central High School. He began his college career as World War II was beginning, so he left Oklahoma University to join the Army Air Force. He was trained as a pilot but had not been deployed overseas before the war ended. Edmondson then returned to college and graduated with a law degree in 1948.
He returned to Muskogee to practice law and to marry his childhood sweetheart, Jeanette Bartleson. In 1953, he accepted an appointment as an assistant attorney for Tulsa County and successfully prosecuted several corrupt county and state officials. Edmondson proved he was willing to take on the political establishment and push for reform.
He took that drive to the state capital when he ran for and won the office of governor in 1958. At age 33, Edmondson was the youngest governor Oklahoma ever elected and at the time was the youngest state executive in the country. His landslide win gave him the determination to take on an issue long ignored – the prohibition of alcohol.
Oklahoma had been a dry state from its beginning in 1907. Indian Territory had been dry since the 1830s. But technically, Oklahoma had never truly managed the prohibition of alcohol as a territory or a state. The law forbidding the production and sale of alcohol was not vigorously enforced. Liquor produced out of state was easily brought into Oklahoma along many “whiskey runs.” And plenty of homemade stills in the backwoods supplied alcohol to the back rooms of restaurants and clubs.
Edmondson ran on the promise that he would push for a constitutional change to alcohol laws. He prodded the legislature to craft a referendum bill to be sent to a vote of the people. And to ensure that the people would vote for the change, he pushed law enforcement to vigorously enforce prohibition. When alcohol could no longer be obtained illegally, the voters made alcohol sales legal.
The young governor was able to push several other reform measures through the state legislature. But not all his efforts were met with support and some alienated members of his own party. At the halfway point of his term, he had lost favor and could not get any additional measures passed. A bid for a second term as governor was doomed to failure.
But Edmondson was able to revive his political career – at least briefly. Two weeks before he was to leave the office of governor, Senator Robert S. Kerr died in office. Edmondson resigned as governor, and the lieutenant governor stepped into the office. Then George Nigh appointed Edmondson to fill the vacant Senate seat.
Edmondson ran for re-election as Senator in 1964, but lost. He had made too many political enemies, including among the influential Kerr family. Edmondson retired from public life to practice law until his death in 1971 at the very young age of 46. He was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.