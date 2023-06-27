Muskogee police officers arrived at a house at 2827 Suroya St. around 9:15 p.m. Monday to find three people dead from gunshot wounds.
According to a media release, dispatch received a call at approximately 9:05 p.m. from a woman saying there was a disturbance and someone there with a gun — then hung up.
The release also says that when officers they heard another gunshot further inside the house. They pulled the victim outside and began making announcements for any other occupants to come outside.
Once more officers arrived, a search began of the residence and two more victims were found dead inside the house.
The victims have not been identified.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said the incident is being investigated at a murder-suicide.
"That's what they are still investigating but there appears there's no threat to the community so it's looking very likely that it's a murder-suicide," she said.
