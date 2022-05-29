State law enforcement officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Taft that resulted in one child and two adults being transported to hospitals.
Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin said the shooting occurred at midnight. He said there were six victims, including one child.
Martin said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working on the case.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said two people were transported to a Muskogee hospital and a third was taken to a Tulsa hospital.
"There is a possibility that five or six more went by private vehicle," she said.
German said two victims were transported from the Muskogee hospital to Tulsa.
