Three injured in Cherokee County crash

Three people were injured in a Cherokee County crash on a rain-slicked roadway, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Billie Jon Ben Harrison, 29, of Chouteau, was in serious condition when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; Mariah Lee Anna Rose, 28, of Locust Grove was in fair condition when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; and an 11-month-old girl, whose name was not released, also of Locust Grove, was in good condition when she was admitted to Saint Francis, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Lost City Road, 9.3 miles north and 2 miles west of Tahlequah. Harrison was driving a 2013 Kia Optima, and Rose and the baby were his passengers. Harrison was southbound on Lost City Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve, drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The report states Rose was wearing a seat belt, and the baby was in a rear-facing child restraint. It was unknown whether Harrison was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.