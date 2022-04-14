Three people were injured in single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Thursday.
Chloe Davis, 25, of Stilwell and an 8-year-old from Stilwell whose name was not released were both in fair condition when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Toney Watie, 29, of Stilwell, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday on Oklahoma 51, 174 feet east of McLemore Hollow Road. Watie was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Oklahoma 51 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the highway striking a speed limit sign and a culvert. The vehicle rolled over one complete time. The trooper wrote that inattentive driving was the cause of the crash. Everyone was wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.