Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 64 at 133rd Street South, approximately 3 miles south of Keefeton, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper reported.
Tyler McPhail, 22, of Warner was in critical condition Monday when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; Ashley Villalobos, 38, of Muskogee was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, but her condition was unavailable; ronald Coffman, 49, was taken to Saint Francis Muskogee where he was treated and released, the trooper states in his report.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. Monday. McPhail was driving a 2004 Ford F150 westbound on 133rd Street South, and Coffman was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on U.S. 64. McPhail failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Silverado. Neither McPhail nor Villalobos were wearing seat belts. A 1-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle McPhail was driving was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Coffman was wearing a seat belt, the trooper states in the report.
