Three people were injured in a collision on North Main Street after a driver hit a light pole, said Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman.
Roy Lewis Thompson Jr., 31, Hillary Clemmons, 41, and Crystal Lynn Brucker, 22, all of Muskogee, were all taken in serious condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, she said.
Thompson was driving a 2001 Toyota Avalon southbound on Main Street about 10:30 a.m. Friday when he hit a light pole hard enough for the back of the vehicle to spin around and land on top of a black 2020 Nissan Sentra and a silver 2020 Nissan Sentra in the Nissan of Muskogee lot, 841 N. Main St., Hamlin said.
Thompson and Clemmons were pinned in the front seat, and firefighters cut the top off the vehicle to get them out. The vehicle’s airbags did deploy. Thompson was wearing a seat belt, but Hamlin did not know if his passengers were wearing theirs.
Thompson will face complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving with a suspended license, expired tag and careless driving, Hamlin said.
