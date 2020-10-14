Three injured in four-vehicle collision

Three people were injured in a collision on Oklahoma 9 at the South Canadian River Bridge approximately 5 miles north of Canadian in Pittsburg County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Carmalena Harrison, 65, of Eufaula, was stable when she was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; Thomas Hale, 40, of Bartlesville, was stable when he was taken to McAlester Regional Health Center; and Stanley Sherman, 52, of Quinton, was stable when he was taken to McAlester Regional, also. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Hale was driving a 2020 Honda Civic; Henry Frasier, 60, of Eufaula, was driving a 2003 Ford pickup; Sherman was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry; and Brock Petitt, 26, of Eufaula, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry. Hale, Sherman and Petitt were driving eastbound, and Frasier was driving westbound. Hale drove left of center, striking the vehicle Frasier was driving, sending it across the center line, colliding with the vehicle Sherman was driving. Petitt then collided with the rear of Sherman's vehicle. Everyone in all four vehicles were wearing seat belts except Hale. The collisions were the result of inattentive driving, the report states.
