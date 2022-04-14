Three people were injured in a collision on Oklahoma 10 at Glendale Road, approximately a mile east of Fort Gibson in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Thursday.
Wanda J. Young, 64, of Gore was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in an unknown condition; Curtis J. Brashear, 40, of Braggs, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was treated and released; Logan Brashear, 18, of Braggs, also was treated at Saint Francis and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. Wednesday. Young was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on Oklahoma 10, and Curtis Brashear was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup westbound. Young, for an unknown reason, drove left of center, striking the Dodge head-on. After impact, both vehicles went off the road, and the Dodge Ram rolled over onto its top. Young was pinned approximately 30 minutes before she could be freed. Logan Brashear was pinned approximately 10 minutes before he was freed. Everyone was wearing seat belts, the report states.
