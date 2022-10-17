Three injured in Rogers County collision

Three people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Rogers County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Joseph Alan Littlebear, 33, of Grove, was admitted in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; Dave Cairns, 20, of Haskell, and Harold Lee Scott, 22, of Webbers Falls, were taken to Saint Francis where they were treated and released.
According to OHP, Cairns was driving a 2020 Freightliner northbound on Oklahoma 4220 at approximately 12:23 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle drove off the road, overcorrected and struck a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Scott, who was traveling southbound. Littlebear was a passenger in the Freightliner. Cairns and Scott were wearing seat belts, but Littlebear was not.
