Three injured in single-vehicle crash

Three Georgia residents were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 about a mile west of Webbers Falls city limits in Muskogee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Ianyae Evans, 21, of Macon, Georgia, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Her condition was unavailable. Cedric Webb, 21, and Nicholas Hector, 23, both of Griffin, Georgia, were treated at Tulsa hospitals and released, the report states.
According to the trooper, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Webb was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-40, drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected and re-entered the roadway. Webb overcorrected again and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle rolled over one complete time, coming to rest on its wheels. Everyone was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
