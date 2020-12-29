Three injured in US 69 crash

An elderly Wagoner man and two Afton residents were injured in a crash on U.S. 69, approximately five miles north of Wagoner in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Lyle Rambo, 88, was stable when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states. His condition was unavailable. Kristen Hohmann, was treated at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa and released. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday at County Road East 680. Rambo was driving a 1996 Ford F150 eastbound, failed to yield from the county road and was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra Hohmann was driving. Everyone was wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.