Three injured in Wagoner County collision

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 51 in Wagoner County, according to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Eddie Knighten, 78, and Martha Parkinson, 72, both of Broken Arrow, were in good condition Sunday when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Thomas Bradley, 71, of Pryor, was treated at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa and released, the report states.
According to OHP, Bradley was driving a 2008 Ford truck westbound on Oklahoma 51 at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday and was pulling a 25-foot travel trailer. Knighten was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala eastbound when Bradley crossed the center line to avoid a vehicle that had slowed down in front of him, striking the Impala. The cause of the collision was listed as unsafe speed for traffic conditions. Everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.