A New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School certified staff member and three Muskogee High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, Muskogee Public Schools has verified.
The three MHS students were not in class on Monday, said Muskogee Public Schools Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun. He said they had tested positive over the weekend.
Parents of MHS students were notified by an all-call at 4 p.m. Monday, Braun said.
The district is working on contact tracing for staff and students at MHS.
Following CDC protocols, the students who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test. Any staff or students who are identified as having direct contact with the student will be notified and need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns as they work through these positive student cases.
The confirmation of the Cherokee Elementary staff member was reported and verified over the weekend, according to a media release.
Through contact tracing, nine staff members and 26 students were identified as being in direct contact with the staff member who tested positive. Those 35 individuals were notified over the weekend and Monday as more information became available and will be required to quarantine for 14 days and not report to school.
A Rougher Alternative Academy student and a student studying at home through E-Learning were earlier confirmed to have tested positive during the week of Sept. 15-20.
In each positive case, the program area director or the supervisor was notified of the positive COVID-19 test and the appropriate protocols were followed. These individuals have begun isolation for 10 days and are following the Muskogee County Health Department guidelines.
If any student/staff member is having symptoms that prompt him or her to get a COVID-19 test, that individual should follow OSDH Epidemiology and CDC guidelines of 10-day isolation and notify the appropriate staff of results. Those who test positive with COVID-19 may return to work/school when they are 48-hour symptom-free prior to the end of their 10-day isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.