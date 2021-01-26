As of this advisory, there are 376,424 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 8,200 cases reported in Muskogee County, with 69 deaths. Of those, 4,494 cases were reported in the city of Muskogee, with 52 deaths.
2,579 is today's state 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 30 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Carter County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Cleveland County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Greer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, four females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,323 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 376,424
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,716,708
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,073,902
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,335
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 119
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,093
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,323
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 26.
