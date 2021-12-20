Three pedestrians were injured in a single-vehicle collision 7 miles north and 2 miles west of Vian on Oklahoma 100, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Shelby Rosson, 30, of Gore was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; two children, 6 and 9, of Fort Gibson, whose names were not released, also were taken to Saint Francis. The 9-year-old was stable when admitted, and the 6-year-old was critical. A fourth pedestrian, Kristina Workman, 31, of Fort Gibson, was not injured, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday in the rain. The driver who hit the pedestrians is Terri Underkoffler, 39, of Benton, Arkansas. Neither she nor her 10-year-old passenger were injured. The cause of the collision is under investigation, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.