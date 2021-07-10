THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

APRIL 2021

General Pictorial - Advanced

1st Place - "BES Flowers in Lens Ball" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place - "Colors of Spring" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place - "the bridge" by Laberta Lashley

Photo Journalism - Advanced

1st Place - "Cast Your Net Upon The Water" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place - "Thick Foggy Florida Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place - "inside golf" by Laberta Lashley

Nature - Advanced

1st Place - "Feasting before the great metamorphosis!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place - "Monarch Magnificence" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place - "Sunning Pelicans" by Scott Schnelle

Monochrome - Advanced

1st Place - "Foggy Florida Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place - "Lost" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place - "Gloomy Geum" by Nancy Gassaway

Special Competition - "Monochromatic Color" - Basic

1st Place - "Green collection" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place - "Thin Blue Line" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place - "Butterfly" by Doug Buse

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com

