THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
APRIL 2021
General Pictorial - Advanced
1st Place - "BES Flowers in Lens Ball" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place - "Colors of Spring" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place - "the bridge" by Laberta Lashley
Photo Journalism - Advanced
1st Place - "Cast Your Net Upon The Water" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place - "Thick Foggy Florida Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place - "inside golf" by Laberta Lashley
Nature - Advanced
1st Place - "Feasting before the great metamorphosis!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place - "Monarch Magnificence" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place - "Sunning Pelicans" by Scott Schnelle
Monochrome - Advanced
1st Place - "Foggy Florida Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place - "Lost" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place - "Gloomy Geum" by Nancy Gassaway
Special Competition - "Monochromatic Color" - Basic
1st Place - "Green collection" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place - "Thin Blue Line" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place - "Butterfly" by Doug Buse
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
