Three Rivers Museum awarded Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Rivers Museum of Muskogee has been awarded a grant through the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, states a release from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
"I am so pleased that the Three Rivers Museum of Muskogee was awarded these funds," said Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, Muskogee. "This grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society will go a long way in helping organizations in communities such as Muskogee to preserve the important collections that tell the story of Oklahoma's unique history."
Three Rivers Museum of Muskogee has been awarded $13,014 that will fund upgrades to its collections storage with items such as document boxes, acid-free labels and file folders, and new cabinets and shelving. These upgrades will aid in protecting the organization's collections, which include photographs, books, newspapers, scrapbooks, audiovisual recordings, framed art, publications and artifacts that pertain to the development of and historical events in Muskogee, Indian Territory and eastern Oklahoma. The museum has more than 35,000 catalogued items, with many more yet to be processed.
"On behalf of the Three Rivers Museum, its Board of Directors and staff would very much like to thank the Oklahoma Historical Society Preservation Grant Committee for awarding the museum the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant for 2021," said Doug Buse, chairman of the board. "The awarding of this grant helps the museum to further preserve and maintain our artifacts while helping us adhere to our mission of preserving, collecting and sharing our rich northeastern Oklahoma history."
A total of just over $460,000 in grant funds will be distributed, with projects ranging from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. "This is only the second year for this grant program. As organizations wrap up their grant projects from last year and as we see the quality of the applications that came in for this grant cycle, it is clear that there is a strong need for this type of grant program," said Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator.
