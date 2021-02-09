Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., will close for the month of March 2021 for extensive cleaning and exhibit re-installation. The museum will be open regular days and times through Feb. 27. During the temporary closure, emails, phone calls, and research requests will be honored. A grand re-opening will take place at the start of April to reveal the new exhibits and technology upgrades to the displays. Museum members will have a special viewing followed by the public re-opening.
Three Rivers Museum is a 501c3 institution whose mission is to provide an education center that reflects the past history and rich multicultural heritage of the Three Rivers area of Eastern Oklahoma. Its goal is to establish a respect for the region’s past and contribute value and quality to its future by collecting, preserving, researching, exhibiting and interpreting objects that best serve to illustrate the history and heritage of the area.
To join the museum or for more information, contact the museum director, Angie Rush, at (918) 686-6624. Current hours of operation are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.