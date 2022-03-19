THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
JANUARY 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Roadside attraction" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Autumn Abounds" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Christmas Collection" by Cindy Foreman
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Dancing the Monster Mash" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Buck Atom Rides Again" by Bill Foreman
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "A Leaf of a Different Color" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Got an Audience" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Cape Crusader reporting for duty!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Got Ya!" by Bill Foreman
Special Competition — "Whiskers"
1st Place — "Lola's Kitty" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "Whiskers" by Bill Foreman
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
