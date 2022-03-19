THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

JANUARY 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Roadside attraction" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Autumn Abounds" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Christmas Collection" by Cindy Foreman

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Dancing the Monster Mash" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Buck Atom Rides Again" by Bill Foreman

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "A Leaf of a Different Color" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Got an Audience" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Cape Crusader reporting for duty!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Got Ya!" by Bill Foreman

Special Competition — "Whiskers"

1st Place — "Lola's Kitty" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "Whiskers" by Bill Foreman

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you