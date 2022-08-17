MAY 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "He's got Game!" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Looking for something sweet! by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Window Basket Full of Color" by Nancy Gassaway

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Road Floods!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Blowing Bubbles" by Nancy Gassaway

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Wild hog creek crossing" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Sunning in Sunny Florida" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Fog on White River" by Laberta Lashley

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Raindrops on Purslane" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Cool Cat" by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — "Clouds" by Laberta Lashley

Special Competition — "All Alone"

1st Place — "250 year old Palm tree in Barcelona" by Laberta Lashley

2nd Place — "Oh Lonesome me!" by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — "Out Amongst the Reeds" by Nancy Gassaway

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com

