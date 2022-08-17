MAY 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "He's got Game!" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Looking for something sweet! by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Window Basket Full of Color" by Nancy Gassaway
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Road Floods!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Blowing Bubbles" by Nancy Gassaway
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Wild hog creek crossing" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Sunning in Sunny Florida" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Fog on White River" by Laberta Lashley
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Raindrops on Purslane" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Cool Cat" by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — "Clouds" by Laberta Lashley
Special Competition — "All Alone"
1st Place — "250 year old Palm tree in Barcelona" by Laberta Lashley
2nd Place — "Oh Lonesome me!" by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — "Out Amongst the Reeds" by Nancy Gassaway
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.