General Pictorial
1st Place — "Coming in for landing" by Jason Unwin - Advanced
1st Place — "Standing Out and Shining" by Rhnea Burcham - Intermediate
2nd Place — "Reflecting the Joy of Christmas" by Nancy Gassaway - Advanced
3rd Place — "Early Fall Reflection" by Scott Schnelle - Advanced
Photo Journalism
1st Place — "I win!" by Pam Wemhaner - Advanced
1st Place — "I got it, I got it!" by Rhnea Burcham - Intermediate
2nd Place — "Wildfire Smoky Sunset in Kansas" by Scott Schnelle - Advanced
3rd Place — "Walking a Mile in her Shoes" by Nancy Gassaway - Advanced
Nature - Advanced
1st Place — "Painted Lady on a Sunflower" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Enjoying a Spicy Treat!" by Nancy Gassaway
Monochrome
1st Place — "Cheese!" by Pam Wemhaner - Advanced
1st Place — "Dry Lighting Show" by Rhnea Burcham - Intermediate
2nd Place — "Foggy Dew Foxtail with spiderweb" by Scott Schnelle - Advanced
3rd Place — "vintage police car" by Laberta Lashley - Advanced
Special Competition - "Macro" - Basic
1st Place — "Diligent Spider on a foggy morning foxtail" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Zesty Zinnias" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Toy American artillery soldiers at sunset" by Jason Unwin
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of most months at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. However, third Monday meetings will be dismissed for the months of January and February 2021. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
