1st Place — "Coming in for landing" by Jason Unwin - Advanced

1st Place — "Standing Out and Shining" by Rhnea Burcham - Intermediate

2nd Place — "Reflecting the Joy of Christmas" by Nancy Gassaway - Advanced

3rd Place — "Early Fall Reflection" by Scott Schnelle - Advanced

Photo Journalism

1st Place — "I win!" by Pam Wemhaner - Advanced

1st Place — "I got it, I got it!" by Rhnea Burcham - Intermediate

2nd Place — "Wildfire Smoky Sunset in Kansas" by Scott Schnelle - Advanced

3rd Place — "Walking a Mile in her Shoes" by Nancy Gassaway - Advanced

Nature - Advanced

1st Place — "Painted Lady on a Sunflower" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Enjoying a Spicy Treat!" by Nancy Gassaway

Monochrome

1st Place — "Cheese!" by Pam Wemhaner - Advanced

1st Place — "Dry Lighting Show" by Rhnea Burcham - Intermediate

2nd Place — "Foggy Dew Foxtail with spiderweb" by Scott Schnelle - Advanced

3rd Place — "vintage police car" by Laberta Lashley - Advanced

Special Competition - "Macro" - Basic

1st Place — "Diligent Spider on a foggy morning foxtail" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Zesty Zinnias" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Toy American artillery soldiers at sunset" by Jason Unwin

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of most months at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. However, third Monday meetings will be dismissed for the months of January and February 2021. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

