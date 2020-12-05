Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of most months at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. They will not hold third Monday meetings, however, for the months of October, November, and December 2020. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
