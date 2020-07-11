Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills. 

Information: (918) 683- 0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com. 

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — “Fort Gibson Dam from the air” by Jason Unwin

2nd Place — “Hummer filling station” by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — “Fun in the Sun” by Pam Wemhaner

General Pictorial — Intermediate

1st Place — “Catch Anything?” by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — “My first Birthday Cake” by Rhnea Burcham

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — “Snow much fun!” by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — “Her Life’s About to Change” by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — “Beached Submarine” by Jason Unwin

Photo Journalism — Intermediate

1st Place — “How do you want your eggs?” by Rhnea Burcham

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — “Don’t ruffle my feathers” by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — “Springtime Warmup” by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — “First flowers of spring” by Pam Wemhaner

Nature — Intermediate

1st Place — “Bringing Home the Bacon” by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — “hyacinths” by Cindy Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — “in awe of his first snowfall” by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — “I Wuv You!” by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — “Isolated Walking” by Scott Schnelle

Monochrome — Intermediate

1st Place — “moon” by Cindy Foreman

Creative — Advanced

1st Place — “Water droplet” by Jason Unwin

2nd Place — “Spinning the Sparks” by Nancy Gassaway

Creative — Intermediate

1st Place — “Guthrie Green” by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — “Nikon Logo” by Bill Foreman

Special Competition — “Light Painting” (April) — Basic

1st Place — “fairylites” by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — “Having fun” by Laberta Lashley

Special Competition — “Night Photography” (May) — Basic

1st Place — “Fort Gibson Dam at night” by Jason Unwin

2nd Place — “Muskogee Night Lights” by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — “Nodding Off” by Nancy Gassaway

Current club information:

