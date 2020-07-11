Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills.
Information: (918) 683- 0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — “Fort Gibson Dam from the air” by Jason Unwin
2nd Place — “Hummer filling station” by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — “Fun in the Sun” by Pam Wemhaner
General Pictorial — Intermediate
1st Place — “Catch Anything?” by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — “My first Birthday Cake” by Rhnea Burcham
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — “Snow much fun!” by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — “Her Life’s About to Change” by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — “Beached Submarine” by Jason Unwin
Photo Journalism — Intermediate
1st Place — “How do you want your eggs?” by Rhnea Burcham
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — “Don’t ruffle my feathers” by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — “Springtime Warmup” by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — “First flowers of spring” by Pam Wemhaner
Nature — Intermediate
1st Place — “Bringing Home the Bacon” by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — “hyacinths” by Cindy Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — “in awe of his first snowfall” by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — “I Wuv You!” by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — “Isolated Walking” by Scott Schnelle
Monochrome — Intermediate
1st Place — “moon” by Cindy Foreman
Creative — Advanced
1st Place — “Water droplet” by Jason Unwin
2nd Place — “Spinning the Sparks” by Nancy Gassaway
Creative — Intermediate
1st Place — “Guthrie Green” by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — “Nikon Logo” by Bill Foreman
Special Competition — “Light Painting” (April) — Basic
1st Place — “fairylites” by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — “Having fun” by Laberta Lashley
Special Competition — “Night Photography” (May) — Basic
1st Place — “Fort Gibson Dam at night” by Jason Unwin
2nd Place — “Muskogee Night Lights” by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — “Nodding Off” by Nancy Gassaway
Current club information:
