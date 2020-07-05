MARCH 2020

General Pictorial

1st Place — "I Spy a Northern Shoveler" by LaDonna Criner — Advanced

2nd Place — "HUGS!!" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced

Photo Journalism

1st Place — "Fabulous Birthday Girl!" by LaDonna Criner — Advanced

2nd Place — "Airsoft Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT)" by Jason Unwin — Advanced

Nature

1st Place — "Great Blue Heron basking in the sun" by LaDonna Criner — Advanced

2nd Place — Badlands Rugged Beauty" by Scott Schnelle — Advanced

Monochrome

1st Place — "Inverted" by Jason Unwin — Advanced

2nd Place — "I love you!" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced

Special Competition — "High Key" — Basic

1st Place — "Time To Go" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Mom's vase" by Cindy Foreman

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

