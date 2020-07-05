MARCH 2020
General Pictorial
1st Place — "I Spy a Northern Shoveler" by LaDonna Criner — Advanced
2nd Place — "HUGS!!" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced
Photo Journalism
1st Place — "Fabulous Birthday Girl!" by LaDonna Criner — Advanced
2nd Place — "Airsoft Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT)" by Jason Unwin — Advanced
Nature
1st Place — "Great Blue Heron basking in the sun" by LaDonna Criner — Advanced
2nd Place — Badlands Rugged Beauty" by Scott Schnelle — Advanced
Monochrome
1st Place — "Inverted" by Jason Unwin — Advanced
2nd Place — "I love you!" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced
Special Competition — "High Key" — Basic
1st Place — "Time To Go" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Mom's vase" by Cindy Foreman
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.