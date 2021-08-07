MAY 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "The Next Step" by Jack Aldridge

2nd Place — "Totally Tulips" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Springtime Country Road" by Scott Schnelle

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Car Show Hopefuls" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Rock climbers delight" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Mixed emotions" by Pam Wemhaner

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "I've Got My Eye on You" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Rural Oklahoma Springtime" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Peek a boo, I see you!" by Pam Wemhaner

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "The Real Deal" by Jack Aldridge

2nd Place — "Matanuska Glacier" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place — "Dazzling Dahlia" by Nancy Gassaway

Special Competition — "Forced Perspective" — Basic

1st Place — "Catch a Falling Star" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "3 eyed alien child" by Pam Wemhaner

 

Unless otherwise noted, the Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

