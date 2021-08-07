MAY 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "The Next Step" by Jack Aldridge
2nd Place — "Totally Tulips" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Springtime Country Road" by Scott Schnelle
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Car Show Hopefuls" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Rock climbers delight" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Mixed emotions" by Pam Wemhaner
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "I've Got My Eye on You" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Rural Oklahoma Springtime" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Peek a boo, I see you!" by Pam Wemhaner
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "The Real Deal" by Jack Aldridge
2nd Place — "Matanuska Glacier" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place — "Dazzling Dahlia" by Nancy Gassaway
Special Competition — "Forced Perspective" — Basic
1st Place — "Catch a Falling Star" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "3 eyed alien child" by Pam Wemhaner
Unless otherwise noted, the Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.