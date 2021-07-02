JANUARY 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "The Timeliness of Winter" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Winter Wonderland" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Fallen Winter Pinecone" by Scott Schnelle

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Elm Grove Road Wind Damage" by Doug Buse

2nd Place — "Just the Right Touch" by Nancy Gassaway

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Snack Time!" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Hotrod Power" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "yogurt facial" by LaDonna Criner

Special Competition — Reflections — Basic

1st Place — "Fun with water puddles" by Laberta Lashley

2nd Place — "Magazine Reflection" by Cindy Foreman

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of most months at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

