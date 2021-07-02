JANUARY 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "The Timeliness of Winter" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Winter Wonderland" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Fallen Winter Pinecone" by Scott Schnelle
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Elm Grove Road Wind Damage" by Doug Buse
2nd Place — "Just the Right Touch" by Nancy Gassaway
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Snack Time!" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Hotrod Power" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "yogurt facial" by LaDonna Criner
Special Competition — Reflections — Basic
1st Place — "Fun with water puddles" by Laberta Lashley
2nd Place — "Magazine Reflection" by Cindy Foreman
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of most months at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
