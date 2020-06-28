Three strong quarters buoys Muskogee's annual sales tax collections

Muskogee ended fiscal year 2020 on a high note, eking out an overall gain for the year despite an economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic that began during the second half of March.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in June totaled $2.01 million. That represents a 5.33% decline, or a drop of $107,280, from the $2.12 million disbursed to the city in June 2019 but still enough to remain in positive territory for the year.
June disbursements primarily represent local sales tax collected from April business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from April 16 to April 30 and estimated sales from May 1 through May 15.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission disbursed more than $142.33 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide — that was down $15.85 million, or 10.02%, from the $158.18 million disbursed in June 2019. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling $24.47 million and use tax revenue totaling nearly $4.39 million.
Muskogee County's share of the sales tax revenue totaled $426,894, down 1.29% from the $432,398 it received in June 2019. The June disbursement of use tax to Muskogee County coffers totaled $53,795, down 13.03% from the $60,807 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said while municipal sales tax collections were down, he remains optimistic about the underlying conditions of local retail market and recovery. He said Muskogee was experiencing growth and doing "very well" during the first three quarters of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, and sales tax collections offset the slowdown that occurred when nonessential businesses were closed to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus throughout the community.
"We saw an improvement this month compared to the month before, but it's hard to tell whether that is reflective of people getting their stimulus money and it will help us for just one month or longer," Miller said. "So it's kind of a wildcard — we budgeted for a 10% decrease in revenue — but we hope the momentum we saw before the pandemic picks back up when the health crisis allows us to move forward."
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, totaled nearly $24.65 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $196,845, or 0.8%, from the nearly $24.45 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago.
Muskogee posted a 1.29% decrease in its use tax collections. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed in June to the city of Muskogee totaled $426,894, down $5,504 from the $432,398 deposited in June 2019.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors direct up to $1.2 million of the city’s 4% use tax annually toward economic development.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Municipal fees assessed for services make up most of the remainder.
