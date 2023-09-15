THUMBS UP: To the city of Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department for offering a fishing outing for children.
Catch A Fish Day is being held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Honor Heights Park.
The event is free and open to children from kindergarten to sixth grade. Adult supervision is required.
Participants must bring their bait, poles, snacks and refreshments.
The event is not a competition. It’s just for fun and to created moments and memories between children and their parents or guardians.
“The objective is just to allow multigenerational participants — relatives, grandparents, extended family — to have a fun time and spend quality time outdoors,” Muskogee Parks and Recreation program coordinator Denise Hickman said.
