Thygesen ends 42-year law career

Associate District Judge Norman D. Thygesen officially brought his 42-year law career to an end Thursday.
Friends and colleagues gathered in Thygesen's third-floor courtroom at the Muskogee County Courthouse for a retirement party.
District Judge Timothy King, who served three stints in the Muskogee County District Attorney's office before being appointed to the bench by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2019, said it was a "personal pleasure" to try cases in front of Thygesen and to serve on the bench with him.
"He is an old-school professional," King said. "He appeared every day in a suit and tie ready to do business. A dedicated public servant to his country as an enlisted Air Force man during Vietnam all the way to his stay in this county that became his home.
"His professionalism in the conduct of the trial helped me understand the importance of the role of a judge in administering justice at the most important time in a person's life."
Long-time friend and former Muskogee County District Attorney John David Luton, who is a special district judge in Wagoner County, described his friend of 37 years as a "great guy and a man of wonderful character."
"He's a wonderful friend and he's a throwback in that you can trust his word," Luton said. "That's becoming not as common as it once was when my dad practiced law. You can always guarantee that he's going to tell it like it is."
Thygesen, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school and discharged in 1968 with the rank of sergeant, was graduated from Northeastern State University with a double major in psychology and sociology. He earned a master's degree at East Texas State University before working two years as a professor at East Central University in Ada.
He worked as assistant superintendent of schools at Shawnee while earning his law degree at Oklahoma City University, where he was graduated in 1980. He was hired in 1982 as assistant district attorney in Muskogee County by Mike Turpen, who was elected that year to serve as Oklahoma's 13th attorney general.
Thygesen continued to work as a Muskogee County prosecutor under Drew Edmondson, who eventually elevated the future judge as his chief prosecutor. After Edmondson was elected in 1994 as the state's 16th attorney general, Thygesen joined him in Oklahoma City, where he worked for the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General as chief of the general counsel.
"The most fun that I think a judge gets to have is getting people in, doing a jury trial and getting acquainted the people," Thygesen said. "The jurors make the decision. It's not as easy as it looks on television. But you're kind of relieved that you don't have to make that decision, frankly."
Former Gov. Brad Henry appointed Thygesen in 2004 to serve as associate judge in Muskogee County. He has served since then without drawing any challengers to his judicial service.
Current District Attorney Larry Edwards said Thygesen seemed to have the pulse of the county at heart.
"I was only able to try one case in front of him," Edwards said. "I really enjoyed trying it. I think he's a great judge. He understands Muskogee and they understand him."
King said that he hopes Thygesen gets lots of use from the retirement gifts King gave him.
"The present I gave him was a large print atlas and a can of car polish," King said. "He owns a vintage Mustang and he has a flip phone, so I gave him the atlas. So my words to him were, 'Enjoy retirement, to travel and spend time the family.'"
Something that Thygesen agreed with.
"I'm planning on spending a lot of time with the grandkids," Thygesen said.
