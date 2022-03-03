Thygesen to step down from bench

Associate District Judge Norman D. Thygesen announced on Thursday he will step down from the bench next year after voters elect his successor.
Former Gov. Brad Henry appointed Thygesen in 2004 to serve as associate judge in Muskogee County. He has served since then without drawing any challengers to his judicial service.
Thygesen said he decided to announce his plans to retire before the filing period in April for those who declare candidacies for the 2022 election cycle. He said an early announcement would clear the deck for those who might have an interest in succeeding him.
Special District Judge Orvil Loge, who ended his second term early in 2021 as Muskogee County's district attorney to accept a judicial appointment, quickly announced his plans to compete for Thygesen's post. In a formal announcement distributed by email, Loge congratulated "Thygesen for his dedication and honorable service" and expressed his commitment "to the citizens of Muskogee County and the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma."
Thygesen said his decision to retire after completing his present term was influenced by "a higher power." He said his wife, Sheryl, has plans for them to spend more time with their grandchildren, and "I'm not going to surrender my license" to practice law.
"I'm not sure how that exactly is going to play out, but I know ... me getting up and coming to work every day ain't going to cut it," said Thygesen, who has six children and 11 grandchildren. "They live on the other side of Mannford ..., that's not too far, but if I've got more time it's a whole lot easier to get over there and spend some time with them."
Thygesen, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school and discharged in 1968 with the rank of sergeant, was graduated from Northeastern State University with a double major in psychology and sociology. He earned a master's degree at East Texas State University before working two years as a professor at East Central University in Ada.
He worked as assistant superintendent of schools at Shawnee while earning his law degree at Oklahoma City University, where he was graduated in 1980. He was hired in 1982 as assistant district attorney in Muskogee County by Mike Turpen, who was elected that year to serve as Oklahoma's 13th attorney general.
Thygesen continued to work as a Muskogee County prosecutor under Drew Edmondson, who eventually elevated the future judge as his chief prosecutor. After Edmondson was elected in 1994 as the state's 16th attorney general, Thygesen joined him in Oklahoma City, where he worked for the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General as chief of the general counsel.
"I never chose to do anything the easy way. I always had to do it the hard way," Thygesen said. "Get married, have three kids, and then decide you want to go to law school — no time to be footloose and fancy free or have any slack time from work for studying."
Thygesen said the reward for all his hard work was a satisfying, 42-year legal career. He said the "best part" of being a judge is "when you see a victim vindicated."
"The problem with being a judge is you don't get to participate. You do not, as a judge, get to form relationships with your witnesses," Thygesen said. "You build a rapport with your witnesses as a prosecutor, and it feels really good when you help them out. I'm not saying I'm disappointed being a judge, it's just a different role and a little more distant from the participants."
Thygesen said it has been an honor for him to have served in Muskogee County, which produced during the past four decades two Oklahoma Supreme Court justices — Hardy Summers and James Edmondson — and two state attorneys general.
"I think we've got a very good legal community here," Thygesen said. "And I've been honored to be here as a judge and a prosecutor."
