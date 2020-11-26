TIF district eyed to support home development efforts

City councilors this week took the first steps required to create an incremental tax district that would help finance the development of market-rate housing on the Muskogee's east side.
City Manager Mike Miller said revenue captured from the district would be used to fund the costs of building out the infrastructure required by the construction of 120 new houses. The district would include a tract of land along South Country Club Road, where first-phase construction commenced earlier this year.
"We've done some infrastructure work," Miller said, citing the progress made toward first-phase development of 40 houses. "This would be for a different phase of that project."
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said funding for the project would be derived from tax revenue representing the "increment difference between the current value of the property and the new value once the property is developed." A review committee made up of representatives of the taxing entities that would forgo a share of that tax revenue for a period of time will develop a plan, conduct public hearings, and present findings to city councilors once that process is completed.
Mayor Marlon Coleman will lead the 11-person review committee as its chairman. Councilors appointed Stacy Alexander, Planning and Zoning Commission chairwoman, as the city's second representative.
Other members will include representatives appointed by the six entities that would give up for a period of time a portion of the increased ad valorem revenue those entities would receive if there was no TIF district. The appointed representatives will select three residents who represent the population at-large.
"The point of the committee is to have broad representation of the taxing entities and the general public," City Attorney Roy Tucker said. "Serving as chairman is more important than chairing the meeting and making sure all the deadlines are met, it is also presenting a list of seven members of the public from which three will also serve on the committee."
City officials prioritized the development of new housing after an analysis of the local home market identified a need to construct more than 1,606 housing units during the next 10 years. Analysts estimated another 2,150 houses are needed to replace existing houses negatively affected by age.
Garvin said the construction of the 120 houses at Walnut Creek Addition "would get us a long way toward that goal" of building "300 new homes annually."
Walnut Creek Addition is the product of a deal city officials struck with Home Creations through Shaz Investment Group, a limited liability company. The Moore-based company plans to build 127 houses on a 30-acre agricultural tract it acquired in 2019 from Chandler Road Church of Christ at a reported price of $300,000.
Public Finance Law Group was selected to serve as bond counsel for the city. Garvin said the Oklahoma City-based firm has "done all of our TIF districts in the past," is "very familiar with the city, and will be beneficial moving this project forward."
No date has been set for the review committee's first meeting, all of which will be open to the public.
