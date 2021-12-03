TIF district provides boost in sales tax revenue

Urban renewal efforts along Muskogee’s northwest retail corridor spurred growth of ad valorem and sales tax revenue generated within the project area.
City Manager Mike Miller said record high sales tax revenue generated within the urban renewal project area during fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, "mirrors what we've seen overall throughout the city." Ad valorem tax revenue captured within the tax increment finance district also hit a new high this past year, reflecting an increase in property value and the completion of recent development.
A new report that documents TIF revenue captured and apportioned shows ad valorem and sales taxes collected within the project area remains substantially higher than what it was before redevelopment began. New revenue generated as a result of improvements to property and increased business activity is being used by the city to pay down debt acquired to purchase land, improve the infrastructure and incentivize redevelopment.
"I think it's indicative that it's performing as anticipated," Miller said of Tax Increment District No. 3, an economic development tool city councilors approved in October 2014 to help finance urban renewal efforts. "It's meeting expectations — we're paying off debt right on schedule, so we're on track to do exactly what we said we would do."
Miller said there are "prospects for future development" within the urban renewal project area. While there are "projects in the pipeline," Miller said details "must be kept under wraps until we have something signed, sealed and delivered."
The report, which state law requires to be published annually, shows the aggregate assessed value of real property located within the special tax district has increased 277.89% from its baseline assessed value of $808,260. The aggregate assessed value of property within the urban renewal project area as of June 30 was certified as $3.05 million — the highest value recorded since the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office certified the baseline assessed value in January 2015.
The annual report shows aggregate sales tax collections generated by business activity within the district increased 218.66% from its baseline level of $302,210, a number based upon collections recorded for fiscal year 2014. Aggregate sales tax collections attributed to business activity within the TIF district during fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, totaled $963,025, up 8.83% percent from last year’s total of $884,931 and the most since the initiation of urban renewal efforts.
The TIF district was created in October 2014 as a way to help fund redevelopment efforts within the urban renewal project area in northwest Muskogee. Creating the district authorizes the city to capture and apportion 75% of the revenue generated by sales and ad valorem taxes that can be attributed to redevelopment.
New revenue is dedicated to the repayment of up to $16 million that was authorized to be spent in support of the urban renewal plan. Authorized expenditures included land acquisition, site and infrastructure improvements, development incentives, and organizational costs.
Records show the city secured a $6.55 million note to fund urban renewal efforts that began in 2015 with the construction of Three Rivers Plaza and the relocation of Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. As of June 30, an outstanding balance of $5.44 million remained due — a payment of $365,328 was made July 1 and a second payment of $235,028 is due Jan. 1.
The Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority also borrowed $5.5 million from the City of Muskogee Foundation. The unsecured loan, for which the principal amount remains outstanding, is expected to be repaid with TIF revenue as it becomes available and proceeds from property sales within the urban renewal project area.
From December 2015 through fiscal year 2021, the city has apportioned revenue totaling $655,387 from ad valorem taxes and nearly $2.93 million from municipal sales tax collections within the TIF district. The report shows TIF revenue totaling more than $2.79 million had been deposited in a designated bank account as of June 30 and made available for payments toward principal and interest on the $6.55 million note, which was issued in 2014 by a consortium of local banks.
The area designated for urban renewal is bounded by Chicago and 11th streets on the east and west and Shawnee Bypass and Talladega Street on the north and south. Urban renewal commissioners initially divided the 90-acre tract into three project areas, with most of it being set aside for big-box retail projects, and smaller areas designated for commercial infill and residential development.
