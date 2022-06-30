Time left to register for Women's Leadership Conference

Time is running out to register for Week for Women, the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and Muscogee Creek Nation Casino's 2022 Women's Leadership Conference.
The conference, which runs July 11-15, will have a hybrid format with four sessions offered via Zoom and an in-person luncheon, 11 a.m. July 15 at Indian Capital Technology Center.Zoom presentations are at 10 a.m. each day. Sadler Arts Academy Principal Ronia Davison is featured July 11. Georgia-Pacific Facility Transformation Leader Debbie Thornbrugh will be July 12. Instagram influencer Chante Allday will be July 13.
Keynote speaker Meg Ferguson will present Beautifully Bespoke in an Off the Rack World on July 14. Ferguson is costume tailor for the movie "Reservoir Dogs" and was a contestant in "Project Runway."
Sunny Leigh, "Good Morning Oklahoma" anchor on television station KTUL will speak at the July 15 luncheon. It will feature displays from local boutiques as well as professional headshots.
Tickets for the virtual presentations are $25 per day and range from $75 to $300 for a four-day pass.
In-person and virtual luncheon tickets are $35. A minimum purchase of four virtual luncheon tickets are required.
Registration closes July 6. To register for the conference, go to https://muskogeechamber.org/calendar/2022-womens-leadership-conference-week-of-women/
