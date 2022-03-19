It takes the city and the citizens to make Muskogee litter-free, says Francie Martin, a retired City of Muskogee stormwater technician.
"Everybody thinks the city can do it," Martin said. "The city is the citizens of Muskogee. That is the city."
Citizens and groups of citizens can help clean Muskogee during the annual Azalea Clean-up, Wednesday through March 26.
The City of Muskogee hosts a city-wide cleanup the last week in March to help the city look its best for Azalea Festival visitors coming in April, according to the City of Muskogee website.
"It makes a big difference if we get everybody behind it, the teams out there cleaning up our city," said Martin, who is helping with this year's clean-up. "They have so many opportunities to get rid of their personal items from their homes, as well."
The city will provide free supplies such as safety vests, gloves, grabbers and bags. The Waste Management landfill west of Muskogee will allow free dump days for people who can show a city of Muskogee water bill.
People also may deposit brush and limbs at 40th and Denver streets.
City of Muskogee Stormwater Technician, Karen Coker, clean-up organizer, said Muskogee businesses, schools and civic groups participate in the annual event. Love Bottling volunteers help every year, she said.
"Schools are doing a great job at Curt's Mall," she said. "They contacted me and they really want to help."
Martin said the teams make a major difference in cleaning the city.
"I look at the main arterial streets, and you see just garbage on the streets on the curbs, even in businesses. That's where these teams are going to tackle picking up a lot of this trash," she said. Hopefully, people will see these teams out in their safety vests and with their grabbers trying to make a difference in the clean-up."
Coker said the event also can remind people of their responsibility to stop littering, she said.
"If you throw trash out, no one is going to come along behind you and pick it up," she said. "It's just not going to happen. So it builds up, builds up, looks bad, and we have to have a yearly Azalea Clean-up."
If you participate
WHAT: Azalea Clean-up.
WHEN: Wednesday through March 26.
WHERE:
• Get clean-up supplies at north side of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Brush and Limb Site at 40th and Denver streets will be open. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Waste Management will open the landfill, 2801 S. 54th St. W., free of charge, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring water bill for proof of residency.
• The City of Muskogee material yard at 1503 S. Cherokee St., will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TO REGISTER OR FOR MORE INFORMATION: Go online to Litterfree@Muskogeeonline.org to register, or call The City of Muskogee at (918) 684-6340.
