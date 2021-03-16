Time to cleanup city for Azalea Festival

Muskogee is working toward a cleaner and better city for all. Muskogee citizens, families, school kids, churches and civic groups are welcomed to join Mayor Marlon Coleman in the annual Azalea Cleanup. Pick a neighborhood street or park and join the effort to KEEP MUSKOGEE BEAUTIFUL!
The city will provide supplies (bags, grabbers, gloves and vests). Please email litterfree@muskogeeonline.org to let the city know the area you prefer to be assigned to pick up litter. Or call the City’s Stormwater Department at (918) 684-6340.
OPPORTUNITIES TO CLEAN IN YOUR HOME/NEIGHBORHOODS
March 24-27: Azalea Cleanup. Free Dump Days at city landfill and City Material Yard, 1503 S. Cherokee St. The brush and limb drop-off site also will be open.
April 17: Oklahoma Trash-Off Day - Free Dump Day at city landfill.
June 12: Household Pollutant Collection Event @ City Material Yard. Free Dump Day at the landfill.
Oct. 23: Household Pollutant Collection at City Material Yard &Free Dump Day at the landfill.
**Bring a valid driver’s license and a City of Muskogee water bill.**
City Landfill - 2801 S. 54th St. W. (between Hancock & Peak)
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
