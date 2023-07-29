Muskogee — leaders and constituents — should review the process by which we elect city councilors and determine whether the 10-year-old process should be changed.
We are not advocating for change. At least not yet.
We believe now is an appropriate time to attempt to determine the efficacy of the process.
Each member of the nine-member city council — eight councilors and the mayor — were elected citywide prior to about 10 years ago.
Eight councilors are elected — two in each of the city’s four wards — by voters within only that ward’s boundaries. Ward voting is intended to improve representation of that ward’s constituents.
The mayor is elected citywide as he/she serves the entire city. That process should not change.
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman has written a column for the Phoenix — published in June — suggesting stakeholders take a hard look at the ward voting process. He also suggests a review of our city council-city manager form of government.
Mayor Coleman’s thoughts should lead to a conversation among residents of Muskogee. We welcome that.
Voters within governmentally established boundaries should be the only people eligible to vote on their representatives. That premise is clear throughout the United States. We know of no publicly elected official that can receive votes from other than voters registered within the office’s boundaries.
Residents in all 50 states can vote for president. No one from outside our state can vote for our governor.
The belief is that each ward would get better represented by someone who lives within those boundaries and elected by only those within the same boundaries.
Whether representation improved with the revised system is up for debate. And that’s exactly what we advocate — discussion, debate over the process.
We have been in favor of many proposed advancements in the past. We openly advocated for them.
We did not exactly climb on board the bandwagon of some proposals. In some of those cases, we suggested a review period. We suggested approving the changes, but asked for a review five, 10 or more years down the road.
It is only fair we say the same thing here. It has been 10 years. Has the change in voting worked? Has it improved the governmental process for both ward and citywide residents?
We don’t know.
We do know now is an appropriate time for review.
