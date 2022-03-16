It’s that time of year, again, when Individuals and groups wishing to participate in the Azalea Clean Up can go online to Litterfree@Muskogeeonline.org to register. OR you can call The City of Muskogee at (918) 684-6340. Muskogee will provide free supplies, such as: safety vests, gloves, bags, and grabbers. These supplies have been provided by Waste Management, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, and A More Beautiful Muskogee. The supplies will be handed out at the Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can return grabbers, vests, and gloves to the Civic Center during those hours, also. We will have a fun bingo game where if a line is completed, the team receives some cool prizes!
Residents also can take advantage of Free Dump Days during the Azalea Clean Up. The following sites will be free of charge, but will require a City of Muskogee water bill:
• The Brush and Limb Site at 40th and Denver will be open. (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
• Waste Management will open the landfill free of charge. (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)
• The City of Muskogee material yard at 1503 S. Cherokee will be open. (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The Azalea Cleanup is an exceptional way for the citizens of Muskogee to keep their great city beautiful! You can choose where you want to pick up. Just call the number below to let the city know where you will be working so there will be no duplications. The locations will be kept on a map. Locations also can be suggested by the city.
