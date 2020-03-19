Timothy Baptist Church volunteers deliver lunch

Muskogee resident Alan Lester said a free hamburger and bag of chips he received Wednesday "means the world to me."
Volunteers with Timothy Baptist Church delivered the light meal to Lester and dozens more Muskogee residents shortly before noon Wednesday.
Timothy Baptist Senior Pastor Kelly Payne said the church wanted to help alleviate stress during a difficult time with the coronavirus on everyone's minds.
"Knowing there's a lot of people reluctant to get out, especially older people," Payne said. "And also knowing there are kids who can't get to school. We're taking it to them."
Payne said the church bought the burgers from Hamlin's El Toro.
The church put up a Facebook notice Wednesday morning, stating that orders would be taken by a FB Message response.
Lester hugged and praised the volunteers, who included youth as young as 13.
"Since us seniors can't get out, these people took it to heart to help us," Lester said.
Volunteers picked up the hamburgers from Hamlins shortly after 11 a.m.
Timothy Baptist Associate Pastor and Youth Pastor Clay Payne said the restaurant gave the church a discount. He said they had about 200 hamburgers and cheeseburgers, which they gave away free of charge.
