Timothy Baptist hosts live nativity scene at The Lodge

People have a variety of ways to celebrate the holidays with Christmas at The Lodge this weekend.
Timothy Baptist Church will host the event at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Lodge on Fern Mountain.
"We try to hit all the marks," said Timothy youth pastor Clay Payne. "We have a Live Nativity, where hopefully we can bring focus into the reason for the season and what Christmas is all about. Then, we have the tree, where we can all remember all the people who have meant something to us in our lives and we can pay respects and honor them. And inside, we can fellowship together. We all know we can use a little pick-me-up this time of year, so we try to do as many giveaways as we can."
The Tree of Remembrance gives visitors the opportunity to recall loved ones who have passed away, Payne said.
"There will be a tree that is lit up where you can come. We will have ornaments where you can write names of family members or friends that have passed on. We hang them on the tree, and the tree stays up through the Christmas season."
Christmas at The Lodge also will feature a walk-up live Nativity scene, featuring narration from the Bible.
"As they approach the Nativity scene, we'll read through the Christmas story from scripture, then they can move on to the other things we have," Payne said, adding that 10 church volunteers help with the scene.
Inside the lodge, people can enjoy music provided by Micheal Rappe and Jim Loftin.
"We will be giving away lots and lots of gift cards throughout the evening," Payne said. "When you come in, you register. And when you register for gift cards, we'll do random drawings throughout the evening. The grand prize at the end of the night is a $500 gift card from Walmart."
Refreshments include cookies and cocoa.
Last year's gathering drew 200 to 300 people, Payne said.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas at The Lodge.
WHO: Timothy Baptist Church.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: The Lodge at Fern Mountain, 5000 Fern Mountain Road.
