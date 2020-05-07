Janice Little will be able to wish her mother, Earlene Coplan, a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday even though it will be from a distance.
“I’ve been able to see her through video on FaceTime,” Little said.
Little’s situation illustrates how the COVID-19 pandemic has made Mother’s Day a different experience this year. Her mother lives at Eastgate Village Retirement Center, and because the facility is closed to visitors and maintains the social distance guideline of keeping six feet apart, Little has to come up with different ways to connect with her mother.
Connie Chow, founder of the San Francisco-based DailyCaring.com, understands this and that why she’s come up with activities to celebrate Mother’s Day during the coronavirus.
Chow started the website originally as an information provider for caregivers, but she’s also using it to help families stay connected, particularly during Mother’s Day.
“We want to try to capture the spirit of the holiday and to let (the family) know you care and you’re there for them,” she said. “We’ve been flooded with questions in related to the virus, and we’ve gotten people who ask for specific advice on their situation.”
Adapt is the key word for Chow’s ideas to the present situation.
“You focus on what you can to be flexible and adapt by finding ways to spend a little time together and brighten someone’s day,” she said.
While it’s hard to be close to someone because of social distancing, Chow said there are ways people can connect with each other.
“You can connect with someone without being there in person, even though it’s not ideal,” she said. “There are other ways of communicating, such as by telephone or by a video call if someone has that capability. If you go over to visit, you can do it through the window and shouting through the glass. It’s just so meaningful to speak to those we care about.”
Because computers and cell phones are the way people communicate these days, Chow also mentioned downloading apps or taking virtual tours at the same time to share a connection.
Chow also suggests writing a letter or a card.
“What would be more thoughtful than sending a letter or a card,” she said. “A handmade card is very thoughtful, as well. If you live nearby, you can drop it off.”
Mother’s Day isn’t complete for some without going out to eat to a restaurant. Chow said that can be done even if those places are closed during the pandemic.
“There a lot of available food options for that special woman in your life,” she said. “You can order take-out or have delivery.”
In the meantime, Little continues to cope with the situation.
“It’s a sad time, but it’s what we have to do right now,” she said. “We’ll do what we can to keep in touch.”
