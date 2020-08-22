FORT GIBSON — More than 21 years of truck tinkering paid off big time Friday night for Jerry Cooper of Muskogee.
He said he went to Fort Gibson's Burnout and Loud Pipe Contest on Friday night to "have a little fun."
His back tires spun up enough smoke, steam, noise and rubber to earn him the $100 first place, out-burning 22 other contestants.
The Burnout and Loud Pipe Contest began two days of automotive fun. After the smoke and rumble on Ross Street, people got to cruise Lee Street. On Saturday, classic cars, trucks, rat rods and hot rods compete in the 26th annual Fort Gibson Historic Auto Show. Youngsters get to show their skills in a Power Wheels Drag Race.
Burnout winner Cooper takes pride in the truck he calls his little hot rod toy.
"That truck was my grandpa's, and it was given to me when I was 17 and I had it ever since," Cooper said. "I turned 44 in December. It's got a full roller 396 Chevy engine in it. It's got an electric exhaust cutout to improve the sound. It's a little hot rod toy I've had forever."
Cody Howard of Muskogee gave Cooper stiff competition, placing in the top three in his 2006 Chevy truck.
"It's got a 6.0 liter motor in it," Howard said. "It carries about 400 horsepower."
The burnout involved braked vehicles spinning back tires enough to smoke. Fort Gibson firefighters sprayed water on the back tires as they spun. The tires left streaks and small mounds of burnt rubber.
Fans gathered on the grassy areas lining Ross Street to watch, listen and inhale the smoke.
Clinton Marten Niebieszczanski of Muskogee said he loves the vibrations and the car sounds.
"It makes your heartbeat go up," he said.
Joe Rader of Muskogee said he loved an older model black car, but he didn't know the model.
"Probably a black Dodge," he said. "It was pretty old."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.