Because of inclement weather, there is a possibility we may have missed our deadline to get the Muskogee Phoenix to the post office. If you do not receive your paper in today's mail, be sure to view your E-edition online at muskogeephoenix.com.
To our readers
Obituaries
Pat Stith age 67 passed away on February 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
62, Mechanic, passed Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Family conducted memorial service 11AM, Friday, February 19, 2021 @ Greenwood Cemetery, Porter, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 19th at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 18th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
