Toddlers' mother charged with second-degree murder

A court date has not been set for the mother of two children whose bodies were found last week in the Arkansas River and Bird Creek.
Donisha Renee Willis, 24, was charged in Tulsa County on Monday with two counts of second-degree murder, or in the alternative, child neglect, in the deaths of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook. She also was charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
Willis was already being held in the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of child neglect after former conviction of a felony and one count of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony.
The two children were last seen alive on surveillance footage from Shoreline Apartments walking down an embankment toward Mingo Creek in east Tulsa on May 22. Miracle Crook’s body was discovered in the Arkansas River late May 26 near Oklahoma 62 in Muskogee County, while Tony Crook’s body was found in Bird Creek late in the afternoon the following day.
