One vote separated Neil Hays and Carlisa Rogers in the Republican primary for House District 13.
In a four-person race nearly divided into fourths, Hays received 863 votes, or 27.73 percent; Rogers received 862 votes, or 27.7 percent. The two advance to a runoff on Aug. 23.
The other two candidates came within 1 percent of each other. Steve White received 701 votes, or 22.53 percent; Brian Jackson received 686 votes, or 22.04 percent.
Hays, a Checotah insurance agent, said he plans to get back out and talk to the voters.
"Door knock as much as we can and just try to build that personal connection with the 2,800 voters who cast an actual ballot," he said. " More than likely, it will take off right after the 4th of July weekend. We're just taking the message back to the people."
He said the close race was what he expected because the four candidates were not well known.
Rogers, of Warner, is a licensed nursing home administrator and a former public school teacher.
"I am thankful for this show of support from my community and the people of this district," Rogers said. "I'm excited to move forward to a runoff. all of the candidates ran an excellent race and I expect to put forth a lot of work in the next portion.
"Moving forward I plan to continue to listen to the concerns of the people of District 13. I am eager to take one step closer to representing them at the capitol."
The runoff winner will face Democrat Jimmy W. Haley in the November general election.
