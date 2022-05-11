Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Jennifer Schuler is a good stress-reliever, Schuler's principal said.
"When I have a stressful day, I can always count on going to her room when she's reading stories to her kids," said Creek Principal Andrea Sagely. "It's just so calming, and I've never seen a teacher just be so natural and at ease with children. She's just great."
Schuler was chosen Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year during the annual MPS Academic Honors Banquet, held Tuesday night. She stood on stage with other site teachers of the year and gasped upon hearing her name.
"I'm completely speechless," Schuler said after accepting the honor. "Educators sometimes have a very hard job and we put a lot of time into it."
Schuler later said she was excited and humbled by the honor.
"There are a lot of amazing educators on that stage," she said.
Students from fourth through 12th grade who earned straight-As and were the top students in their classes also were honored.
"I'm proud to be here and recognize those top 1 percent, those top students that are in our schools," Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said.
Sadler Arts Academy sixth-grader Rebekah Orcutt said this was her third year to earn the honor.
"I try to focus a lot in school," she said. "I do extracurricular activities, but I try to get all my work done instead of putting it off."
Her mother, Sarah Orcutt, said she's proud of her daughter.
"She works very, very hard and deserves every bit of it," Orcutt said. "She pushes herself mostly. Sometimes I have to make sure she's not pushing herself too hard."
MHS senior Kathryn Hewitt said reaching top academic honors for four years in a row doesn't get any easier with each year.
"Still got to work diligently every year," she said. "You can't ever let off, you always have to be consistent in working and do everything you can to keep your grades up and be mindful about it."
Junior My'Keal Walden attended Rougher Innovations Academy, a Muskogee school that allows students to do distance or online learning through the year.
Walden, who works at Buffalo Wild Wings, said the format allowed him to to focus on his work.
"That gave me more time to learn it and understand it more," he said. "It was better accustomed to my life, because I do work."
Walden's mother, Tanalya Wilson, said she didn't have to push him during distance learning.
"He got up and did his school work," she said. "If he had an issue, he'd talk to me about it and we'd go over it and he did it. It was a lot easier for him."
MHS senior Mikaela Louis said she did her best to turn her assignments in on time.
"I also had good attendance," she said. "That's all there is to it."
