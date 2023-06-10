A walk on North Second Street north of West Okmulgee Avenue is a walk of Black history for counselor and educator Ashley Steele.
"You have some deep, successful roots that run through this area," Steele said. "We had funeral homes, we had doctors, we had different people with their own businesses, like grocery stores and jewelry stores. It wasn't just people brought in from out of states, it was true Okies from Muskogee that started these establishments.
Steele will join in "Walking in History: Tour of Muskogee Black Wall Street," 5:30 p.m. Monday at North Second Street and West Okmulgee Avenue. Walkers will go north to Arrowhead Mall. Funeral director Keith Biglow will be grand marshal.
"The purpose of the tour is to showcase the Black businesses and share Black history that was once vital to the livelihood of the Black communities in Muskogee," Steele said. "A lot of history has been lost, forgotten, or physically demolished and removed with the renovations that have taken place over time. The current members of our community deserve to learn and know more about the great contributions made by these brave, hardworking, and foundational historic pillars of the Black business community."
She said the group seeks to pass the information on "to the generation coming up under us."
"They're not the generation of tomorrow, they're the generation of right now," Steele said. "And if they don't know their history, what once was here, they may not feel encouraged or motivated to contribute to the growth and renovation of this area."
Walkers will pause at sites that used to be Black establishments and hear stories.
Ward 4 City Councilor Traci McGee said the tour will include history predating Oklahoma statehood in 1907.
"If you go back pre-statehood, Muskogee was The Place," she said. "It was all people and all races who had businesses along Second Street. We wanted to showcase that, and showcase the diversity that was here before statehood, then go into after statehood. That's when all the Jim Crow laws and the separation came in."
A long term plan includes putting markers where some of those historic businesses were, McGee said.
The mall gathering will feature speakers, entertainment and vendors. Speakers include Muskogee historian Delores Brooks and former Taft Mayor Lelia Davis. A city proclamation will be read.
"We're going to have people who were alive at that time, who were related to people who owned the businesses, go into further detail about what was going on," Steele said.
Steele said there were Black businesses and a housing area where the mall is now.
McGee said the area north of the mall also was a thriving Black area.
"If you come down Altamont, that's going to pick up Manual Training High School (now Sadler Arts Academy), you come up by Elliott Park," she said. "You come back down Third Street and you get the Martin Luther King center. You have Antioch, which is now the ecclesiastical church that was monumental. You have a lot of history in that area. Shiloh Baptist is in that district. Fish Hut was in that district, the Dairy Mist. We will be identifying the district and hope to bring some life to it."
The mall gathering also will show what Black businesses and organizations now offer, McGee said, adding that there will be a variety of vendors at the gathering.
Entertainment includes the eclectic band D'Elegantz.
If you go
WHAT: Walking in History: Tour of Muskogee Black Wall Street.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Meet at North Second Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, parade to Arrowhead Mall.
SCHEDULE:
• Parade lineup, 5:30 p.m.
• Parade begins, 6 p.m.
