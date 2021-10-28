Fallout continues to reverberate after Muskogee Tourism Authority trustees agreed to hand over day-to-day operation of the city's tourism program to Oxford Productions Inc.
Terms of the agreement include a $3,000 per month management fee and up to $24,000 annually as a 10% incentive from revenue that might be generated for tourism apart from the lodging tax. The amended contract with Oxford Productions will take effect in the latter part of November — it may be subject to approval by Muskogee City Council if the contract is deemed to constitute a “substantial change.”
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said he had already requested the amendment be reviewed by city councilors. He described the decision as the kind of "drift I have always been worried about" with some of the city's public trusts — Reed is not alone.
Max Boydstun, a local banker and longtime advocate of Muskogee tourism, also expressed concern about "yet another proposed change in tourism promotion for Muskogee." Boydstun, who helped spearhead efforts to pass the lodging tax used to fund that effort, said he is particularly concerned about transferring "oversight and administration of the hotel-motel tax revenue" to a third-party management company.
Boydstun said that revenue has grown since voters passed the lodging tax to nearly $1 million a year due to the stability of management "up until 2019 by Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and Tourism." He said its "credibility was established and enhanced at the state tourism level with multiple Redbud Awards" for its promotional campaigns.
The city's tourism promotional efforts have undergone two significant changes since then. Boydstun said the second — removing the program from city councilors' direct oversight as trustees of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority — "passed over the objections of all citizens who spoke at that meeting" and councilors' "experienced and invested volunteers."
Boydstun told councilors during a recent meeting he saw only one person serving as MTA trustee who "has any direct investment or experience in the tourism industry." He said several people attending a recent MTA meeting with experience promoting tourism "had no opportunity to speak" or provide input.
"We need transparency, open communications and experienced board members; we need a budget reviewed by both the city and the tourism partners," Boydstun said. "This budget is approaching $1 million annually, and is too important to Muskogee’s economy to allow small-town politics and rookies in tourism to stymie the progress we have made over the past 10-plus years."
Mark Patel, president of Muskogee Hotel and Lodging Association, told councilors he "was totally disgusted with the meeting" and how it was conducted. He said the decision by MTA trustees puts at risk the time and efforts it took to find MTA Executive Director Jordynn Jorgenson, who asked trustees to delay their decision for 30 days but was ignored by most.
